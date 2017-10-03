Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka today slapped Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili outside parliament; while Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured a bottle of water on him following recent allegations of corruption he has been making. Rising on a point of order, Mr Kambwili asked the Speaker whether the two were in order to attack him within the precincts of Parliament. He narrated that he was slapped twice by Mr Lusambo who told him that he would be dealt with for his accusations against government and that while he was retreating; Ms Kapata sprinkled a full bottle of water on him accompanied by insults.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

