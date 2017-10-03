KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE continued championing of the development of multi-facility economic zones (MFEZ) and industrial parks will help to spur industrial diversification, Lusaka South MFEZ Limited managing director Mukela Lubasi has observed.

Commenting on the just unveiled 2018 National Budget, Ms Lubasi said Government’s commitment to facilitating the expansion of the zones and parks will go a long way in accelerating Zambia’s economic growth through industrialisation.

