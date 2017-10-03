Movement for Multiparty Democracy MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda says his party is proud of their contribution to the governance of the country since the appointment of the party president Felix Mutati as Finance Minister. Speaking when he featured on radio Christian Vioce’s Chatback radio program on Monday, Mr Nakacinda said the combination of PF and MMD was bearing fruits as can be seen by the rebounding economy. He said since being part of government people can attest to the fact that the country is doing better economically as can be seen from the reduced prices of basic commodities such as mealie meal, cooking oil, sugar which have either remained stable or significantly reduced.

