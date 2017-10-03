DIANA CHIPEPO, ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOOTBALL icon Kalusha Bwalya says the Chipolopolo have the capacity to beat Nigeria in Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

And striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Roderick Kabwe on Sunday joined the Chipolopolo training camp in Accra.

Kalusha said in an interview from Johannesburg yesterday that Zambia have done exceptionally well in the last two games against Algeria.

