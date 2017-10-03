KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has started an asset management system that will assess the viability and sustainability of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to enable them to contribute to domestic revenues and job creation.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati disclosed in the just-unveiled 2018 National Budget that Government will put in place a robust asset management system for all SOEs to assess their viability.

