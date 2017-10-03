Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says there is urgent need to raise awareness throughout society regarding the plight of girls with disabilities and their right to education. Dr Matibini has noted that many concerned stakeholders do highlight and emphasize the right to education for girls in general, but little attention is paid to girls with disabilities. He has further noted that persons with disabilities in Zambia are fundamentally affected by negative social economic conditions and face stigmatization and social exclusion.

