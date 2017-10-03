  ||    3 October 2017 @ 10:09

Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says those who are being accused of stealing must come out and defend themselves because keeping quiet will only confirm the allegations. And Phiri says the only person who was genuine in the fight against corruption was Levy Mwanawasa.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!