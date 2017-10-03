Health workers at Katondo Clinic in Kabwe have accused Kabwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube of inciting residents in the area to rise again health workers at the clinic.

Aggrieved medical staffs say they have on several occasions suffered both verbal and physical harassment from the residents who have accused them of failing to diligently execute the services.

However, Mr. Ngulube has defended himself stating that at no time has he ever told residents to start attacking medical staff at the clinic.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

