The World Bank has advised government to consider limiting the Farmer Input Support Program -FISP- to three years to allow farmers graduate out of the system. World Bank Zambia Lead Agriculture Economist Willem Janssen says Zambia spends a lot on the FISP but farmers do not graduate. Appearing before Expanded Budget Committee on Estimates in Lusaka today, Dr. Janssen said Agriculture is an economic model for Zambia’s growth hence the need to encourage rural development of the sector which employs 60 percent of the population.

