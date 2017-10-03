By JAMES KUNDA –

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has labeled Zambians ‘cowards’, a statement rebuffed by chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga.

Mr Hichilema at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday said he did not understand how Zambians exhibited a ‘cowardice’ attitude towards taking Government officials to task on matters of ‘corruption’.

He said the UPND would ensure that Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima and Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini were ‘pushed’ out of office if they did not grant favourable response to his party’s petitions over alleged corrupt dealings.

Mr Hichilema pointed out the procurement processes for the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, the $42 million fire tenders and the $90 million fertiliser deal were issues which his party would petition several State agencies to work on.

He said 57 UPND parliamentarians, expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili, others from the ruling party and independents were among 64 parliamentarians that petitioned Dr Matibini to set up a special committee to probe the fire tenders and dual carriageway contracts.

The briefing was jointly held with People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti and Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) leader Charles Milupi.

However, Ms Mulenga expressed shock at Mr Hichilema’s utterances, saying Zambians could never be cowards for ignoring the opposition leader‘s speculations.

Ms Mulenga, who is Information and Broadcasting Services minister, said in an interview that it was irresponsible for Mr Hichilema to drag Mr Kanganja, Ms Mambilima and Dr Matibini into ‘petty politics’.

“Zambians can never be cowards for standing up for the truth. He (Mr Hichilema) is referring to issues to which he has failed to provide evidence and wants answers to speculation. That’s cheap politicking,”

Ms Mulenga said.

She said President Edgar Lungu was keen on ‘sweeping’ the Government of any corruption, but could not do so on mere speculation without aggrieved parties presenting evidence.

Ms Mulenga said the matter concerning the fire tenders was resolved by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), while Finance Minister Felix Mutati also explained the dual carriageway tender in his budget speech to Parliament last Friday.

Meanwhile, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said Mr Kambwili was no longer a PF member and, as such, he being party to the petition of the 64 left the ruling party unfazed.

Mr Kambwili said in an interview yesterday that he initiated the petition along with UPND parliamentary chief whip Garry Nkombo and leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu.

Meanwhile, Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said President Lungu’s ‘armchair critics’ who were ‘peddling falsehoods’ that the procurement of the fire tenders and construction of the dual

carriageway were marred with corruption, should rest their case with ACC’s findings.

Mr Mulemwa said in a statement that the petition of Dr Matibini by the 64 MPs was misplaced as oversight bodies already cleared the issues.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

