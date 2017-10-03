By CHILA NAMAIKO –

THE National Land Policy is being reviewed to limit foreign ownership of large chunks of land and ensure effective land management, Lands Minister Jean Kapata has said.

The Bill will ensure the interests of poor citizens who reside on, and depend on customary land for a living are protected from both the privileged Zambians and foreigners.

Ms Kapata said this would ensure that women mostly discriminated by a number of customary laws were afforded equal access to land as any other persons.

The policy is due to be finalised in December this year.

Other targets in the revised document will be to stiffen compliance to land lease obligations, such as timely payment of ground rates and other fees, charges and making it difficult for foreigners to acquire land in the country.

“As Government, we are determined to deliver a people-driven National Land Policy to guide in addressing a number of challenges that currently exist in land administration in the country,” Ms Kapata said during debate in Parliament on Thursday last week.

Upon finalisation, the ministry would begin the revision of various pieces of legislation pertaining to the administration of land, including the Lands Act Chapter 184 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ms Kapata said the work had already started with the identification of clauses to be amended and formulation of proposals to replace those that were impediments to desired goals and outcomes.

She said the Government was determined to ensure the country had a land policy that would promote

equitable access to land, promote security of tenure, especially for rural communities as well as sustainable utilisation of land, thereby promoting development.

“Mr Speaker, while the ministry has taken long on the finalisation of the policy, sustainable progress has been made towards the finalisation of the National Land Policy,” the minister said.

Ms Kapata said the consultation process had taken longer to allow the ministry to undertake in-depth and extensive consultations with various stakeholders whose interests were varied and complex.

She said efforts had been made to align the policy with the 7th National Development Plan, African Union Agenda 2063 and the Vision 2030 of Zambia becoming a middle-Income State.

Ms Kapata said the consultation process needed to meet the aspirations of Zambians, for the greater good of the country.

She said her ministry was currently working with the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly to allow members of Parliament participate in the development of the policy.

The ministry would next month hold a national validation workshop, which will attract key stakeholders from across the country.

The ministry will also work on the finalisation of the customary land administration Bill in order to promote security of tenure on customary land.

