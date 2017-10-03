KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) director general Patrick Mutimushi says universal access to information communication technologies (ICTs) will not be attained unless affordability of both mobile phone and telecommunication services is addressed.

During an Expo on ‘Internet of Things’ hosted by CEC Liquid Telecom, Mr Mutimushi said there is need to embrace ICTs in the developmental planning across all sectors since they play an important role in modern economies.

