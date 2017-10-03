First Lady of Zimbabwe and one of the front-runners to succeed her husband Grace Mugabe has once again been in the news for her extravagant spending habits. This time Grace is reported to have bought a Rolls Royce worth nearly half a million dollars according to the Zimbabwe Independent. This follows a story last month that her son Russell Goreraza imported two Rolls-Royce limousines into Zimbabwe. At the same time the First Lady has also been the subject of criticism from health and political activities for allegedly donating used underwear to party supporters in Mutare. Reports of the donation in News Day quoted one supporter as saying: “There are issues which need to be addressed rather than giving us briefs. We do not have jobs and why is she doing this?”

