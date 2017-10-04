The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has this week confirmed that Zambia is set to host the regional 2017 U-20 COSAFA tournament later this year. Zambia are the reigning champions, following a strong performance in the 2016 tournament, which was held in South Africa. The team won international acclaim earlier this year when competing in the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea as they beat Germany 4-3 to advance to the quarter finals.

