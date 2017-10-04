Breeze FM Founder and Director, Mike Daka, has retired from the radio station and active media involvement after working in the media industry for 45 years. Daka announced his retirement at a farewell party for members of staff held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Breeze FM at the weekend. He said that there was need for change, renewal and preparations for a brighter future at Breeze FM radio station.

