Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

THIS Saturday’s match against Nigeria will be the most important game the Chipolopolo will play in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers.

The battle, set for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, is a make or break encounter. It holds the key to Chipolopolo’s passage to Russia and the expectations of the nation are sky-high. Nigeria lead Group B with ten points, three better than Zambia. The Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup with victory while a win for Zambia will take the qualifying campaign to the wire next month. That’s how dicey the situation is. The players should ensure that they rise above intimidation, before, during and after the match. The Nigerians will use all the tricks starting tomorrow when the Chipolopolo arrive in Uyo. Pressure is on Nigeria to impress in front of their fans. Having bashed Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo last month, the Nigerians expect nothing short of victory when Zambia come calling. The mounting of pressure on the Super Eagles could give the Chipolopolo advantage to get maximum points. What the Chipolopolo, captained by Kennedy Mweene, should do is to believe in themselves. With self-belief, Zambia could stun the Nigerians. The spirit the players showed when they faced Algeria should be exhibited in Uyo. There is nothing impossible in all spheres of life, football inclusive. Who knew that Zambia could beat Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 in Constantine? Bookmakers had tipped Algeria to collect maximum points over two legs but it was the Chipolopolo who had the last laugh. Going into the fixture, Zambia have not defeated Nigeria since 1997 but still hold a better record giving Chipolopolo the psychological edge. The teams have met 17 times since 1973. Zambia have won seven of those meetings with five ending in stalemates with the rest going Nigeria’s way. This record should motivate the players as they stroll on the pitch on Saturday evening. Kennedy Mweene, Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu, Ziyo Tembo, Stopilla Sunzu, Kondwani Mtonga, Augustine Mulenga, Chisamba Lungu, Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala should believe in the bola na Lesa [football with God] slogan. Nigeria are beatable at their home and South Africa showed the way with a 2-0 win in the 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June this year. With a lot of pressure, the Nigeria defence could crumble and hand Zambia an opportunity to qualify for a maiden World Cup appearance. Zambians should pray for the team so that the outing to Uyo could be successful. Fans travelling to Uyo should make cheer on the team throughout 90 minutes so that the players could be motivated to stun the Super Eagles. Where there is a will, there is a way.sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm, phiristeve4@gmail.com

