KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to stop insulting the intelligence of Zambians by describing them as cowards for not rebelling against Government over unsubstantiated corruption allegations.

PF media director Sunday Chanda said the remarks by Mr Hichilema are an assault to the intelligence of Zambians. He cautioned Mr Hichilema against inciting citizens to engage in lawlessness over baseless corruption allegations against President Lungu’s administration.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

