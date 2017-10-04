WILLIAM PHIRI and BARNABUS ZULU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has turned down a request by Super Division side City of Lusaka to award them maximum points over the postponed Week 29 fixture against Zanaco.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said in a letter dated October 3, 2017 to City of Lusaka general secretary Christopher Chilongo and obtained by the Sports Mail in Lusaka yesterday that Football House informed both Zanaco and City over the cancellation of the game. “When a decision was made to postpone the above match on Saturday 30th September owing to compound and militating reasons surrounding the national team, due notification under the circumstances was made to yourselves…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

