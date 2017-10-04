DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FIFA has fined Zambia 7,000 Swiss Francs (about K70, 000) for fans’ improper behaviour during the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on September 2.

And FIFA has fined Nigeria 30,000 Swiss Francs (N11,049,557) after fans invaded the pitch during a World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo. FIFA has warned both Zambia and Nigeria for improper conduct as per Articles 65 and 67 of the stadium safety and security regulations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

