Dear editor,

TEACHING is, apart from being challenging, a very noble career.

We need doctors and nurses to help us live good lives; we need soldiers and the police to protect us from evil souls; among other millions of careers, we need kind and intelligent leaders to lead us, and all these, in most cases, need first pass through the blessed hands of the teacher, to be sculptured each according to ones later profession. To teach, thus, is to design the future. If indeed, as Francis Bacon long observed, knowledge is power, then teachers are collectively the most powerful people we have on earth. To teach, thus, is to share power with others. By the time a good student says farewell to his or her good teacher, the former is empowered. It is extremely vital therefore, once in a while, that we all pause our fast moving lives to say to all teachers simply: we are grateful for all your sacrifices and your input in helping make our current lives and future better and beautiful. God bless you all! Happy Teacher’s day.MATAMBO ANDREA BLusaka

