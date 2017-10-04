ZAMBIANS do not need us to fight as politicians, says Hakainde Hichilema. And the UPND leader has praised chief Mukuni for being courageous and thanked all Zambians for supporting him when he was incarcerated. Meanwhile, Monze Central member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu referred to the PF as an opposition political party in Southern Province. Speaking at the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony in Monze on Sunday, Hichilema said: He added that Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony was anchored on delivering agriculture for the development of the people. Hichilema, who is also the ceremony’s patron, said there were things that needed to be improved for the agricultural sector to raise the living standards of the people.

