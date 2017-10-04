In this audio, Chishimba Kambwili says he regrets dancing to Dunnuna Reverse after only realised that only President Edgar Lungu and Rupiah Banda knew that it meant taking Zambians backwards. And Kambwili says he will not shun the National Day of Prayer even though he knows that President Lungu uses the church to hide his corruption.

