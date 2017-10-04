CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Kazungula

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has embarked on community sensitisation meetings on agricultural laws and policies in Kazungula district in Southern Province.

The meetings are being conducted in the hope of raising awareness among farming communities on current laws and policies in agriculture ahead of the 2017/2018 farming season. JCTR programme manager Faith Kalondawanga said it is also envisaged that the meetings will help in receiving feedback on the policies and laws.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

