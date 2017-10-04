Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he could not expose the alleged corruption in the PF Government while he served as a Minister because he was under oath. Addressing a media briefing, Mr Kambwili says he had seen a lot of alleged corruption in government, but could not expose it because he was under oath. He claims he has a lot of evidence of the corruption he has been talking about.

