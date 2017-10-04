  ||    4 October 2017 @ 11:35

in this audio, Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo claims Chishimba Kambwili grabbed his neck and punched him at Parliament yesterday. In an interview with Hot FM today, Lusambo said Parliament security officers saved him from Kambwili.

