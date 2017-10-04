Patriotic Front media committee member Brian Hapunda says expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili deserved some physical counselling as meted out by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo because he was provocative. Hapunda, a former UPND operative, says Kambwili had been an onslaught against the PF leadership from the day he was fired as Cabinet minister. The young politician who has previously burnt his fingers in PF political issues says Kambwili has been abusing parliamentary privileges and could not escape the wrath of his victims.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

