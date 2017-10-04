The bad blood between Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo came to a head when the former alleged that he had been slapped twice by the latter outside parliament yesterday. Kambwili was allegedly slapped twice in the presence of Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba. Kambwili rose on a point of order alleging that Lusambo had slapped him in the presence of Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba with Mandevu lawmaker Jean Kapata pouring water on him.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

