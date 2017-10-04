Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has formally reported Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo to Emmasdale Police Station in Lusaka for assault after he was slapped at Parliament yesterday. Speaking to journalists shortly after reporting the matter, Mr. Kambwili who was last night issued with a medical report at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) says he is confident that Police will act professionally and thoroughly investigate matter. He says he hopes Mr Lusambo and anyone else who was involved in the act will be quickly arrested.

