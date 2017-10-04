CHALI MULENGA, Lukulu

LUKULU District Council (LDC) has started rehabilitating 20 kilometres of township roads using local resources to make it easy for farmers to transport their agricultural produce to the market.

LDC chairperson Roselyn Muyambango-Seba said the local authority has identified 10 roads in the 15 wards of the district. Mrs Muyambango-Seba said in an interview that the road project in the district is important because it is also a gateway to North-Western Province.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

