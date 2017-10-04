NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has directed Minister of Finance Felix Mutati to ensure that arrears to all contractors and suppliers in the infrastructure and agriculture sectors are quickly dismantled.

Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda said the head of State has given strict instructions to the Ministry of Finance to ensure that contractors and agro-dealers are paid the funds owed to them. Mr Chanda said yesterday that significant payments have been made in the last few weeks to agro-dealers, suppliers and contractors in various sectors.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

