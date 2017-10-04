  ||    4 October 2017 @ 11:27

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka Tuesday slapped Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili outside parliament; while Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured a bottle of water on him following recent allegations of corruption he has been making.  

