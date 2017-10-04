NANCY SIAME, Lusaka and CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

ZAMBIA’S biggest hydro-power project in 50 years is scheduled to enter a new phase today with the diversion of the Kafue River at Kafue Gorge Lower, to be witnessed by President Lungu.

This will pave way for construction of the US$2 billion hydro-power project by Sinohydro Corporation Limited. State House spokesperson Amos Chanda said yesterday that the President will be accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming, among others, to witness the development of the 750 megawatt power project, which is scheduled for completion in 2020.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

