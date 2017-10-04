ALEX NJOVU and SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

SKIPPER Kennedy Mweene, defender Stopilla Sunzu and forward Fashion Sakala have joined the national team camp in Accra ahead of Saturday’s crucial 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Turkey-based midfielder Chisamba Lungu has also linked up with the Chipolopolo bringing the number of foreign-based stars in camp to six. And Sakala is confident Zambia will overcome Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

