Bowman Chilosha Lusambo is one of those ministers in the Patriotic Front government that is very hard working. Lusambo has had few difficulties winning over the Copperbelt community where he presides as minister but his stay politically has not been smooth. Lusambo is one of the few ministers to have come from the ousted Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) and gate crashed the Patriotic Front high table. It is an achievement that has come with a certain amount of stigma from the true green founder members of the PF of Michael Sata. There are those in the Patriotic Front and outside that cannot forgive the fact that some of the tormentors of late President Sata like Dora Siliya, Lucky Mulusa, Victoria Kalima and Lusambo can be sitting at the high table in the PF benefitting from the sweat of founder members. So Lusambo can definitely not be easily loved by certain members of the PF. That is a fact that Lusambo should himself should have known from the word go. To have lost his temper in the manner that he did at parliament is disgraceful. This is a comrade who should have been working on rebranding his image. He should have used his new found position of influence to rehabilitate himself. He should no longer carry that thuggish image of his days in MMD as the leader of the youth wing under the eerily crafted title of Die Hard Youth.

