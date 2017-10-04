CHOMBA MUSIKA, Parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini yesterday reserved ruling on a point of order raised by Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, who complained that he had been attacked by Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo outside the chambers.

But eye-witnesses said Mr Lusambo acted in self-defence when he tried to keep away from alleged extreme provocation by Mr Kambwili, who was charging and hurling insults at Mr Lusambo and Minister of Lands Jean Kapata. The spat erupted in the lobby of the House just after Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela presented a ministerial statement on the Ndola-Lusaka duo carriageway project.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

