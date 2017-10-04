Roan PF Member Chishimba Kambwili on Tuesday told Parliament that Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo slapped him twice in the car park at Parliament Buildings. Mr Kambwili also alleged that Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured a full bottle of water during the fracas. Mr Kambwili rose on a point of order and reported to Speaker Patrick Matibini that he had been attacked by Mr Lusambo and Ms Kapata in the car park in the presence of Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba, Finance Minister Felix Mutati and MMD faction National Secretary Racheal Nakachinda.

