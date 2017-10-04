Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says it will beginning next week on Wednesday start staging weekly demonstrations against the procurement of 42 fire tenders at a total cost of $42 million. Party president Sean Tembo who was among the six protesters arrested by police last Friday for staging a demonstration near parliament says the demonstrations will be held every Wednesday from 11th October, 2017 until 10th October, 2018. He says protesters will march peacefully, carrying placards from woodlands shopping mall to state house and back to woodlands shopping mall, through Independence Avenue.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

