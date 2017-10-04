STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE influx of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) refugees into Zambia has reached an all-time high in five years, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic has said.

Mr Mahecic said violence in the DRC has driven more than 3,300 refugees into Zambia in just a month. Mr Mahecic said yesterday at a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, that UNHCR is concerned about the escalating violence in parts of south-eastern DRC, which has driven 3,360 asylum-seekers into Zambia since August 30 this year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

