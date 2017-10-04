So FAZ sent an email to City almost in the middle of the night on the eve of the game to announce the postponement. But they are still puzzled that City are demanding THREE points? While they are questioning the motive of the City players to warm up for 15 minutes even when there were no opponents and referees, FAZ should equally tell City the motive of sending a postponement at 22:41. If you ask me, FAZ are guilty! They should either give City the three points or refund the cost of preparing for a match, which i know it’s not cheap! Sylvester Mwale

Kabwe-based journalist

