Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo often cross the border, however the UN estimates that 3,360 people have fled to Zambia since August 30th. If their calculations are correct then this is the largest influx of people from the DRC in the past five years and the total number of Congolese refugees in Zambia now stands at 27,300. DRC is currently facing challenges on several fronts, with government security forces engaged in fighting with militias and various inter-ethnic clashes, notably among the Pygmies and Bantus, resulting in the displaced persons.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

