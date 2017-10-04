Dear editor,

I WRITE to submit my disappointment with relevant authorities for allowing trucks that load beer from National Breweries Company.

The trucks are often packed on the roadside blocking other road users from accessing the road properly which is a danger and a potential accident threat. May relevant authorities such as RTSA, Traffic Police take interest and advise the brewery company and other industries on the road to find space for their customers to be parking. These trucks have been parking on the road as they wait to be loaded for years now and nothing has been done to control the situation, I fear if nothing is done the place might one day experience a terrible accident. I feel that prevention of such an accident is cardinal as lives will not be lost.CONCERNED CITIZEN

