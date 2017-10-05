Dear editor,

THE Zambia national team will square it off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial Group B 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Nigeria on Saturday October 7, 2017.

Nigeria are leading Group B with 10 points, Zambia is second with seven points, Cameroon are in third position with three points and Algeria are the tail-enders with a paltry one point. In another fixture, Algeria play away to Cameroon on the same date. The encounter against Nigeria this weekend is must-win for the Wedson ‘Wada’ Nyirenda-tutored side in order to revive the chances for the team to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup. In other words, this is the deciding match and it will be very tough as both teams are still in contention for qualification. This is because Algeria and Cameroon are already out and they are playing for formality to fulfil the fixture, but they should not be taken lightly as they might cause the upset to either Nigeria or Zambia. Zambia will wrap up the qualifier at home against Cameroon. The inclusion of the Under-20 players in the senior team has improved the standard of play. This is because the Under-20 players are blending very well with the senior national team as evidenced in the previous two games against Algeria. Zambia should not concede a goal against their opponents. The Chipolopolo boys should tick in all departments, namely defence, the midfield and upfront or the striking force. Zambian players should utilise every scoring opportunity at their disposal because the game of football can only be won by scoring goals. By employing the above strategies, Nigeria will fall in their backyard, come Saturday. We have the right ammunition like the fashionable Fashion Sakala and Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu, among others, to record the positive result. The win against Nigeria this weekend should be replicated in a home game against Cameroon in Lusaka. Go Zambia, go and conquer. We are behind you. Russia, here we come and all the best to the Chipolopolo boys.ELEMIYA PHIRILusaka

