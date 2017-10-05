STEVEN MVULA and JIMMY CHIBUYE, Chikankata

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not fall prey to baseless allegations of corruption and fail to deliver development to Zambians.

The head of State said here yesterday that he will continue making painful decisions which are beneficial to the nation. “I will not be distracted by baseless allegations of corruption being thrown here and there by those whose only interest is to paralyse us into fear so that we fail to deliver on our promise and thereafter we get kicked out in 2021,” he said. The President said this when he witnessed the diversion of Kafue River to pave way for the construction of an electricity generation plant.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

