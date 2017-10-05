MWILA NTAMBI, Kalulushi

THE Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) has completed construction of the K9 million pole treatment plant in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt Province.

ZAFFICO director of plantations Cosmas Nshingo said that works on the construction of the pole treatment plant have been completed and will be commissioned once the boiler is connected to the cylinder vessels. "We are on course, although we have had a few hiccups because the company that installed the boiler is different from the one that did the cylinders so the contractor is saying we cannot connect them. They have to do it themselves so that if anything goes wrong, we know who to blame," he said.

