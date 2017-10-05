ALEX NJOVU and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Chipolopolo preparations for Saturday’s decisive 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria yesterday got a boost with the arrival of star striker Patson Daka.

Daka’s arrival completes the number of foreign-based players summoned for the must-win match. Others are skipper Kennedy Mweene, defender Stopilla Sunzu, midfielders Chisamba Lungu, Enock Mwepu and Roderick Kabwe, strikers Justin Shonga and Fashion Sakala.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

