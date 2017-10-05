  ||    5 October 2017 @ 10:29

Austria-based Patson Daka last night (Wednesday) joined camp in Abuja, Nigeria completing the number of players summoned by Wedson Nyirenda for Saturdays must win Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Daka teamed up with his colleagues around midnight local time and will be part of the planned morning training session before the squad heads to Akwa Ibom State where the match will be played. Zambia is lodged at the Chelsea Hotel in Abuja and is expected to connect to Uyo at midday for the final stanza of the journey.
The match will be played on Saturday at the God’s Will Akpbio Stadium in Uyo.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.