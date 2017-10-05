The European Union (EU) has allocated over €484 million in projects to Zambia. Secretary to Treasury Fredson Yamba has disclosed in Pretoria, South Africa that the EU under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) has committed to funding projects in Agriculture, Energy, governance and infrastructure for the period 2014 to 2020. He says 64 million Euros has been channeled towards the rehabilitation of Kariba dam while 65 million has been allocated to the rehabilitation of the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution line and 40 million Euros toward the promotion of renewable energy production in the energy category.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

