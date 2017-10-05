While Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has reacted to accusations that he slapped former PF minister Chishimba Kambwili outside of parliament earlier this week with a statement of denial, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has taken a somewhat different, more confrontational line. According to Mwila, Kambwili deserved to be beaten: “What happened at parliament, yes he will be beaten. I am telling you as PF Secretary General that if Kambwili thinks that he can continue provoking others he will be beaten. You quote me the way I have told you. If he thinks he can provoke people even in Cairo Road, he will be beaten. How would you feel if someone was calling you a thief when you are not.”

