A senior Zambian journalist Sally Chiwama has castigated lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili for making derogatory remarks against ruling party Patriotic FRont deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri. A video of Kambwili sarcastically telling off Mumbi Phiri is doing the rounds on social media. Kambwili claims he bought the PF official toilet paper when he found newspapers being used for the ‘assignment’ at her home.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

