BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

KABOMPO district council in North-Western Province has spent K411,293 to drill 11 boreholes across the district to improve access to clean and safe drinking water in communities.

Kabompo council chairman Presley Makayi said in an interview the project was implemented with support from Government under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme. He said all the 11 boreholes were commissioned, and are now fully operational.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

